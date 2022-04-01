Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on APYRF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

APYRF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.56. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

