Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher K. Hill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 105,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and have sold 20,757 shares worth $31,956. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,011,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 213,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 227,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $152.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

