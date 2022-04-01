Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, EVP Christopher K. Hill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 105,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and have sold 20,757 shares worth $31,956. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 227,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $152.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.99.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
