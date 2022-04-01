StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.29.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $101.63 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,373 shares of company stock worth $1,524,283 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $156,922,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

