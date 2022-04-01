BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCRX. Piper Sandler reiterated an in-line rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

