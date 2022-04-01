StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. Banner has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banner will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

