Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $6,298,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.