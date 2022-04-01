Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Astronics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Astronics by 104,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

