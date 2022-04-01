Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Ames National has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $226.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.
Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.
