NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $279.50 on Friday. NICE has a 52-week low of $279.50 and a 52-week high of $307.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.17.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

