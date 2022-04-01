RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 772,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $3,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.
RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.
