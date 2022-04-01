Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Update

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 308.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.68. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

