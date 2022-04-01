Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Grows By 26.1%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 527,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NBR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $152.72 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.04.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

