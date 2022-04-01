FY2026 Earnings Estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Issued By Truist Financial

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.80. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.