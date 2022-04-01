Barclays Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $111.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 103,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

