StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

HSC opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $969.71 million, a PE ratio of -305.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. Harsco has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

