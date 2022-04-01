Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $58.89 and a 12 month high of $146.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $565.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

