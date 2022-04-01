Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $58.89 and a 12 month high of $146.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $565.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
