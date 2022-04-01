PGGM Investments Buys New Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.72.

BBWI opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

