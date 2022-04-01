PGGM Investments Invests $4.51 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Atlassian by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

Shares of TEAM opened at $293.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of -138.60 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

