Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut Huntsman from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.64.

NYSE:HUN opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 7.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

