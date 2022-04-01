Mizuho Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $89.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

