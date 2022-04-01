Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $761,659.99 and $31.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.