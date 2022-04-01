Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.79%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

