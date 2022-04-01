OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
In other news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $148,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KIDS opened at $53.99 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
