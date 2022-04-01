PGGM Investments Purchases 633 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $114.42 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

