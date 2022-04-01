Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Chubb were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,349,000 after purchasing an additional 249,695 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $213.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

