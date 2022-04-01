Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$71.11 and last traded at C$70.81, with a volume of 359887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.17.

The company has a market cap of C$21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.