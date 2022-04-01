StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.13.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $466,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and have sold 29,942 shares valued at $913,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

