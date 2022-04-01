StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.56.

UTI stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

