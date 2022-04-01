StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Textron (NYSE:TXT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. Textron has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $79.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Textron by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Textron by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

