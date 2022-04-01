Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

UGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.92.

NYSE:UGP opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

