Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.11.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 270,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.