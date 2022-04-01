StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.17.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $163.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,978,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $21,652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 203,981 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

