PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $27,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $200.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

