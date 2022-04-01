A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

