Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Down 0.9%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 256.40 ($3.36). 377,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 825,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.60 ($3.39).

The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ninety One Group Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

