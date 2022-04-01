Short Interest in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Grows By 27.9%

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.