Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in March

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 277,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (Get Rating)

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.