PGGM Investments Has $25.14 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $25,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,249,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.10.

FDS opened at $434.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.17 and its 200 day moving average is $430.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.07 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

