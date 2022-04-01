Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Decreases By 16.7%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 494,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.41. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

