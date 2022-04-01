Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,881,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,985,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

