StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.86.

NYSE:AMG opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.59. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

