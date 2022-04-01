ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

NYSE GRMN opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

