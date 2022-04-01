SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,721,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 944,661 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 786,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 625,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

