National Bank Financial Upgrades Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) to “Outperform Spec Overweight”

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XBC. Raymond James raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.06.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.87 million and a PE ratio of -14.31. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

