Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 5,416 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $137.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.43. The company has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.