Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80.
In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
