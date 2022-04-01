Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.91 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of ESTC opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.86. Elastic has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.41.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Elastic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

