O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,445 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 158.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 84,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.