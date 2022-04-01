Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM opened at C$151.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$160.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$152.51. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$122.69 and a 52-week high of C$167.50. The stock has a market cap of C$68.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,957.32. Insiders have sold a total of 17,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,687 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.