Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 3,412 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

